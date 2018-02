Feb 22 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Group:

* ‍FY18 GUIDANCE FOR OPERATING EARNINGS PER SECURITY POST-TAX IS NO LESS THAN 3% GROWTH ON FY17 OEPS OF 35.9 CENTS PER SECURITY​

* ‍DISTRIBUTION PAYOUT RATIO IS EXPECTED TO NORMALISE AND FALL WITHIN OUR LONGER-TERM RANGE​