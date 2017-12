BRIEF-Charter Hall Long Wale REIT Has Entered Into An Agreement To Acquire Virgin Australia's Head Office

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Charter Hall Long Wale REIT:

* HAS ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE VIRGIN AUSTRALIA‘S HEAD OFFICE IN BRISBANE FOR $90.8 MILLION​

* ‍IS CONDUCTING $94.1 MILLION FULLY UNDERWRITTEN ACCELERATED NON-RENOUNCEABLE ENTITLEMENT OFFER TO FUND DEAL

* GUIDANCE FOR FY18 OPERATING EPS WILL REMAIN UNCHANGED AT 26.4 CENTS PER UNIT‍​

* HAS UNDERTAKEN INDEPENDENT REVALUATIONS OF PROPERTIES REPRESENTING 39% OF PORTFOLIO'S VALUE; INDICATE A $19.6 MILLION UPLIFT​