June 29 (Reuters) - Euronext Lisbon:

* CHARTWELL PHARMACEUTICALS DOES NOT REACH 10.01 PCT THRESHOLD IN TENDER OFFER FOR CIPAN SA

* CHARTWELL PHARMACEUTICALS OFFER WAS ACCEPTED BY 6.42 PERCENT OF CIPAN SHARES VERSUS 8.18 PERCENT SET IN GOAL BY CHARTWELL Source text: bit.ly/2t5kdsk Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)