Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* CHARTWELL ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER & YEAR END 2017 RESULTS AND INCREASE TO DISTRIBUTIONS

* Q4 FFO PER SHARE C$0.01

* ‍IN Q4 2017, SAME PROPERTY ADJUSTED NOI INCREASED BY $4.7 MILLION OR 7.6%​

* ‍ IN Q4 2017 AND IN 2017, SAME PROPERTY OCCUPANCY DECLINED BY 0.5 PERCENTAGE POINTS​