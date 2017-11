Nov 15 (Reuters) - Chartwell Retirement Residences :

* Chartwell agrees to acquire five retirement residences in Alberta

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - deal for ‍$298.0 million​

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - ‍purchase price for development property is $120.0 million​

* Chartwell Retirement Residences - 4 of the 5 retirement communities form an ‍initial portfolio which will be acquired for purchase price of $298.0 million