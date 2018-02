Feb 5 (Reuters) - Chase Bright Steel Ltd:

* SAYS PAYMENT OF INSTALLMENT ALONG WITH INTEREST ON LOAN DELAYED BY CO Source text - This is with reference to your circular dated August 04, 2017 in connection with Disclosure of defaults in payment of interest/repayment of principal amount on loans from banks/ financial Institutions, debt securities etc. We hereby inform you that the payment of installment along with interest on loan has been delayed by the company Further company coverage: