Jan 4 (Reuters) - Chase Corp:

* CHASE CORPORATION ACQUIRES STEWART SUPERABSORBENTS (SSA), LLC – ZAPPA STEWART

* CHASE CORP - DEAL FOR $71.4 MILLION

* CHASE CORP - ‍EXPECTS ACQUISITION TO BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO ITS EARNINGS​

* CHASE CORP - DEAL FUNDED FROM $65 MILLION DRAW ON EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY, CASH ON HAND

* CHASE - TO CONTINUE TO MANUFACTURE, MARKET UNDER ZAPPA STEWART BRANDS, LOCATIONS; PLANS TO INTEGRATE ZAPPA STEWART INTO ERP PLATFORM IN COMING MONTHS​