Feb 22 (Reuters) - Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd :

* CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS LTD - ‍EXPECTS TO REPORT LOSS AFTER TAX FOR FY2017 SUBSTANTIALLY HIGHER THAN LOSS AFTER TAX FOR FY2016​

* CHASWOOD RESOURCES HOLDINGS-EXPECTED RESULTS DUE ‍TO LOWER REVENUE AMIDST CHALLENGING MARKET CONDITIONS OF INDUSTRY & HIGHER ASSET IMPAIRMENT​