BRIEF-Chaswood Resources Holdings says‍ unit is undertaking options to restructure its businesses

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd
* Unit Chaswood Resources Sdn is undertaking steps to review options to restructure its businesses
* Malaysian unit is in discussions with scheme lenders in relation to proposed debt restructuring
* In event restructuring is not favourably completed in timely manner, Malaysian unit will be faced with a going concern issue
* While debt restructuring is ongoing, CRSB will temporarily cease repayment for all of its borrowings with scheme lenders
* While debt restructuring is ongoing, CRSB will temporarily cease repayment for all of its borrowings with scheme lenders

* Board is of opinion that group is able to continue as going concern & has sufficient working capital for next 12 months