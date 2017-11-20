FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chaswood Resources Holdings says‍ unit is undertaking options to restructure its businesses
November 20, 2017 / 12:34 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Chaswood Resources Holdings says‍ unit is undertaking options to restructure its businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chaswood Resources Holdings Ltd

* ‍Unit Chaswood Resources Sdn is undertaking steps to review options to restructure its businesses

* Malaysian unit is in discussions with scheme lenders in relation to proposed debt restructuring​

* ‍In event restructuring is not favourably completed in timely manner, Malaysian unit will be faced with a going concern issue​

* While debt restructuring is ongoing, CRSB will temporarily cease repayment for all of its borrowings with scheme lenders​

* ‍Board is of opinion that group is able to continue as going concern & has sufficient working capital for next 12 months​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

