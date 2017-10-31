FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
New York Attack
Suspected terrorist truck attack kills eight on New York bike path
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
technology
U.S. senators hammer Facebook for power over elections
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2017 / 11:12 AM / Updated 20 hours ago

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham Lodging Trust announces third quarter 2017 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.68

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees Q4 ‍adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.35-$0.38​

* Chatham Lodging Trust - qtrly ‍Portfolio Revenue per Available Room (RevPAR) - increased 1.0 percent to $146, compared to 2016 Q3

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees ‍Q4 2017 RevPAR $117-$119​

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees ‍Q4 2017 total hotel revenue $67.0 million -$68.3 million​

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.14-$2.17​

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.67 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* FY2017 FFO per share view $2.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.