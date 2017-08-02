FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust announces Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.65
#Financials
August 2, 2017 / 10:51 AM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Chatham Lodging Trust announces Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust

* Chatham Lodging Trust announces second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $0.65

* Chatham Lodging Trust qtrly net income per diluted share $0.13

* Chatham Lodging Trust - ‍Portfolio revenue per available room (revpar) declined 0.5 percent in quarter​

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees Q3 total hotel revenue $78.8 million to $80.3 million

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees FY total hotel revenue $287.9 million to $291.6 million

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees Q3 adjusted FFO per diluted share $0.63 to $0.67

* Chatham Lodging Trust sees FY adjusted FFO per diluted share $2.07 to $2.17

* Chatham Lodging Trust qtrly ‍revpar $140 versus $141​ last year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

