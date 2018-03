March 9 (Reuters) - Chatham Lodging Trust:

* CHATHAM LODGING TRUST REFINANCES UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY, REDUCES INTEREST COSTS AND PUSHES MATURITY TO 2023

* CHATHAM LODGING TRUST - SUCCESSFULLY REFINANCED ITS $250 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* CHATHAM LODGING - ‍NEW UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY REPLACES PREVIOUS $250 MILLION SENIOR UNSECURED CREDIT FACILITY SCHEDULED TO MATURE IN 2020​