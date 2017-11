Nov 20 (Reuters) - Check Cap Ltd

* Check-Cap Ltd. announces $2.5 million registered direct offering

* Check Cap Ltd - ‍entered into definitive agreements with institutional investors to buy 2.3 million ordinary shares, at purchase price of $1.10/share​

* Check Cap Ltd - co will receive about $2.5 million gross proceeds at closing of offering​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: