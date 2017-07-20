FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2017 / 12:51 PM / 21 days ago

BRIEF-Check Point Software Q3 outlook

1 Min Read

July 20 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Israel's Check Point Software sees Q3 revenue $430-$465 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.18-$1.28

* Check Point Software Q3 revenue view $463 million, non-GAAP EPS $1.28 -Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Check Point CEO says timing of Yom Kippur holiday lowered Q3 revenue forecast by $15 million

* Check Point Software maintains 2017 revenue forecast of $1.85-$1.9 billion, non-GAAP EPS $5.05-$5.25 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

