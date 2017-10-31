FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Check point software technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results
October 31, 2017 / 8:27 PM / Updated 10 hours ago

BRIEF-Check point software technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Check Point Software Technologies Ltd

* Check Point Software Technologies reports 2017 third quarter financial results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.30

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $1.16

* Q3 revenue $455 million versus I/B/E/S view $449.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.24 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Check Point Software Technologies Ltd - ‍as of September 30, 2017, deferred revenues were $1,036 million compared to $889 million as of September 30, 2016​

* Check Point Software Technologies - authorized to continue repurchase of up to $250 million of ordinary shares each quarter,up to additional amount of $1 billion​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

