BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile and Bytedance announce strategic cooperation on personalized content delivery services
November 8, 2017 / 2:20 PM / in 13 hours

BRIEF-Cheetah Mobile and Bytedance announce strategic cooperation on personalized content delivery services

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Cheetah Mobile Inc

* Cheetah Mobile and Bytedance jointly announce strategic cooperation on personalized content delivery services

* Cheetah Mobile - co, Bytedance entered definitive agreement whereby Bytedance will acquire News Republic for a total consideration of $86.6 million​

* Cheetah Mobile Inc - ‍Cheetah Mobile may elect to receive up to US$50 million of consideration in shares of Bytedance​

* Cheetah Mobile - ‍News Republic will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Bytedance after deal Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
