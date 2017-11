Nov 14 (Reuters) - CHELLARAMS PLC:

* REVENUE FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30 WAS 2.89 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 2.91 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO

* PRETAX PROFIT FOR QUARTER ENDED SEPT 30 WAS 363.89 MILLION NAIRA VERSUS 47.86 MILLION NAIRA YEAR AGO