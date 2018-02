BRIEF-Chembio Diagnostics Announces Major New Tender Win And Certain Preliminary 2017 Financial Results

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS ANNOUNCES MAJOR NEW TENDER WIN AND CERTAIN PRELIMINARY 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* SEES FY 2017 REVENUE $23.7 MILLION TO $24 MILLION

* CHEMBIO - ‍WON 3-YEAR TENDER FROM ETHIOPIA PHARMACEUTICALS FUND AND SUPPLY AGENCY TO DELIVER HIV 1/2 STAT-PAK ASSAY WITH CONTRACT VALUE $15.8 MILLION​

* ‍COMPANY EXPECTS SHIPMENTS TO BEGIN DURING Q2 OF 2018 FOR ETHIOPIA PHARMACEUTICALS FUND AND SUPPLY AGENCY CONTRACT​

‍CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS ARE ESTIMATED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $3.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017​