Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chembio Diagnostics Inc

* Chembio Diagnostics Inc qtrly ‍net loss of $2.17 million, or $0.18 per diluted share​

* Chembio Diagnostics Inc qtrly ‍total revenues of $4.11 million versus $3.27 million​

* Chembio Diagnostics Inc - ‍had cash and cash equivalents of $3.69 million as of June 30, 2017, compared with $10.55 million as of December 31, 2016​