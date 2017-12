Dec 19 (Reuters) - Astrazeneca Plc:

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS AND ASTRAZENECA ENTER A COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP POINT-OF-CARE DIAGNOSTIC TEST

* CHEMBIO DIAGNOSTICS INC - UNDER TERMS OF 18-MONTH AGREEMENT, CO WILL RECEIVE UP TO $2.9 MILLION IN FUNDING FROM ASTRAZENECA