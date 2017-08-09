FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chemours responds to EPA 2015 ruling to regulate HFCs
August 9, 2017 / 10:34 AM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Chemours responds to EPA 2015 ruling to regulate HFCs

1 Min Read

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Chemours Co:

* Chemours responds to EPA 2015 ruling to regulate HFCs

* Company is currently reviewing court's ruling and assessing its options which could include an appeal of this ruling

* Chemours Co - co "‍expresses its disappointment" with decision by U.S. Court Of Appeals regarding EPA's new alternatives policy program rule 20​

* Chemours Co - "‍supports" global frame-work of climate change regulations and incentives already in place​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

