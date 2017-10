Oct 16 (Reuters) - PPHE HOTEL GROUP LTD

* CHEN MORAVSKY HAS INFORMED CO OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM ROLES OF DEPUTY CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER​

* ‍COMPANY AND MORAVSKY HAVE MUTUALLY AGREED THAT THIS CHANGE WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM 31 DECEMBER 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)