BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain controlling shareholder signs agreement to cut stake in the company

Dec 26(Reuters) - Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Cao Shiru and person acting in concert signed an agreement to sell 163.2 million shares (12 percent) of the company to Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says Cao Shiru will cut stake in the company to 32 percent from 42.5 percent and person acting in concert will cut stake in the company to 4.7 percent from 6.2 percent

* Says Yonghui Superstores will increase stake in the company to 12 percent from 0 percent

