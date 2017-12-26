FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 26, 2017 / 2:34 AM / in a day

BRIEF-Chengdu Hongqi Chain controlling shareholder signs agreement to cut stake in the company

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 26(Reuters) - Chengdu Hongqi Chain Co Ltd

* Says its controlling shareholder Cao Shiru and person acting in concert signed an agreement to sell 163.2 million shares (12 percent) of the company to Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd

* Says Cao Shiru will cut stake in the company to 32 percent from 42.5 percent and person acting in concert will cut stake in the company to 4.7 percent from 6.2 percent

* Says Yonghui Superstores will increase stake in the company to 12 percent from 0 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/D2i3A5

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

