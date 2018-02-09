FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 9, 2018 / 5:04 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology receives three patents

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2014 10670706.9), for visual simulation method for traction and braking of CRH train

* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2016 21474104.7), for realize that locomotive overhauls data acquisition’s embedded system

* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2015 10681950.X), for high voltage point grounding device contact state acquisition system

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/crFumn

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

