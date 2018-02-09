BRIEF-Chengdu Yunda Technology receives three patents

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Chengdu Yunda Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2014 10670706.9), for visual simulation method for traction and braking of CRH train
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2016 21474104.7), for realize that locomotive overhauls data acquisition’s embedded system
* Says it received patent(No. ZL 2015 10681950.X), for high voltage point grounding device contact state acquisition system
