#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 27, 2017 / 3:48 AM / in 21 days

BRIEF-Chenguang Biotech Group receives 6 patents

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Chenguang Biotech Group Co Ltd :

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201410694883.0) for industrial production method for simultaneously extracting tea seed oil and tea saponin, valid for 20 years

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201511011453.5) for industrial method for removing harmful substances in capsanthin, valid for 20 years

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201610745221.0), for phenolic extract of stevia rebaudiana and application of phenolic extract in anti-inflammatory products, valid for 20 years

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201610745209.X), for stevia phenol extract and application thereof in preparation of bacteriostatic product, valid for 20 years

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201610778555.8), for near-infrared dried hot pepper color value determining method, valid for 20 years

* Says it received patent(No. ZL201720010849.6), for cottonseed shucking screening device, valid for 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zhPefq

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)

