Jan 16(Reuters) - Chenguang Biotech Group Co Ltd :

* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL201610687754.8), named Continuous lutein extract saponifying process, patent valid for 20 years

* Says co received a patent license (No.ZL201720725190.2), about monitoring device of coal bunker level, patent valid for 10 years

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/91AUR4

