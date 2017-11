Nov 20(Reuters) - Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd

* Says co’s unit Anhui Kinshow Display Glass Co Ltd filed a lawsuit against two individuals Cao Shulong and Zhang Yan, regarding liability disputes

* Says co requested payment and interest of 12 million yuan and default loss and asked two individuals to bear lawsuit related costs

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/MpXGRK

