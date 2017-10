Aug 11(Reuters) - Chengzhi Shareholding Co Ltd

* Says its Nanjing-based clean energy unit will receive compensation of 141.7 million yuan from Nanjing-based firm CNAIC before Aug. 14, regarding hydrogen supply contract termination

* Previous news was disclosed on May 15

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EkSFYC

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)