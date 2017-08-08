FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Q2 loss per share $1.23
August 8, 2017 / 12:17 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Cheniere Energy Q2 loss per share $1.23

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Cheniere Energy Inc:

* Cheniere reports second quarter 2017 results, raises full year guidance

* Q2 loss per share $1.23

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cheniere Energy Inc says “we are revising our 2017 guidance upward as our operating results year-to-date have exceeded our expectations”

* Cheniere Energy Inc sees FY distributable cash flow per share $ 2.10 - $ 2.80

* Cheniere Energy Inc sees FY consolidated adjusted EBITDA $1.6 billion - $ 1.8 billion

* Cheniere Energy Inc qtrly revenues $1,241 million versus $177 million

* As of June 30, 2017, we had cash and cash equivalents of $796 million available to cheniere Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

