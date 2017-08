July 27 (Reuters) - CHERKIZOVO:

* H1 POULTRY SALES UP 1% Y-O-Y TO 254,911 TONNES OF SELLABLE WEIGHT (1H 2016: 252,351)

* H1 PORK SALES UP 13% YEAR-ON-YEAR TO 98,369 TONNES (1H 2016:86,902 TONNES)

* H1 AVERAGE POULTRY PRICES UP 1% YEAR-ON-YEAR

* H1 AVERAGE PORK PRICES UP 13% YEAR-ON-YEAR