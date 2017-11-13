FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands amends credit facility with Cerberus
Sections
Featured
Market Jockey
Live
Markets & Economy
Market Jockey
Fears for economy if Saudis impose Qatar-style blockade
Lebanon
Fears for economy if Saudis impose Qatar-style blockade
India seeks hefty dividends from reluctant state firms
Exclusive
India seeks hefty dividends from reluctant state firms
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Regulatory News
November 13, 2017 / 2:44 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

BRIEF-Cherokee Global Brands amends credit facility with Cerberus

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc

* Cherokee Global Brands amends credit facility with Cerberus

* Cherokee Inc - amendment to eliminate obligation to call equity commitments​

* Cherokee Inc - ‍special meeting of stockholders that had been called for November 28, 2017 to approve such issuances is expected to be cancelled​

* Cherokee Inc says ‍cherokee global brands announced amendment, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, of its senior secured credit facility​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.