Dec 18 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc:

* CHEROKEE GLOBAL BRANDS ANNOUNCES RESIGNATION OF JASON BOLING AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER AND APPOINTMENT OF STEVEN BRINK

* SAYS ‍APPOINTMENT OF STEVEN BRINK AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF CHEROKEE GLOBAL BRANDS WILL BE EFFECTIVE JANUARY 2, 2018​