Oct 16 (Reuters) - Cherokee Inc

* Cherokee says ‍Cerberus has agreed will not exercise rights under Cerberus credit facility solely with respect to events of default through Oct 27​

* Cherokee says ‍is working with cerberus for waiver of events of default, amend Cerberus credit facility terms during forbearance period​