Dec 22 (Reuters) - Cherry Ab (Publ):

* CHERRY ACQUIRES MAJORITY OF THE OUTSTANDING SHARES OF GAME LOUNGE

* ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH AND A NEW ISSUE OF SHARES IN CHERRY AB.

* PURCHASE PRICE IS BASED ON MULTIPLE OF 4.5 TIMES 2017 PROFIT OF AFFILIATE OPERATION AND 6 TIMES 2017 PROFIT OF WHITE LABEL OPERATION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)