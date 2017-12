Dec 11 (Reuters) - CHERRYPICK GAMES SA:

* SEES 2017 EBITDA OF 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS

* UPS FY 2017 EBITDA FORECAST TO 6.1 MILLION ZLOTYS FROM 4.4 MILLION ZLOTYS AFTER AMONG OTHERS HIGHER REVENUE GROWTH IN 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)