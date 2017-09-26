FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 third quarter update
#Regulatory News
September 26, 2017 / 11:34 AM / in 22 days

BRIEF-Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 third quarter update

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Energy Corp

* Chesapeake Energy Corporation provides 2017 third quarter update

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍average 2017 Q3 oil production estimate of 86,000 barrels per day​

* Average 2017 Q3 oil production estimate of 86,000 barrels per day

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍with delays largely mitigated, chesapeake expects 2017 Q4 oil production to average approximately 100,000 barrels of oil per day​

* Chesapeake Energy - ‍disruptive weather, closed asset sales, changes in capital allocation result in adjusted average Q3 production estimate of about 542,000 BPD

* Anticipate our volumes will continue to grow substantially in 2017 Q4

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍we plan to place 120 to 130 new wells into production in 2017 Q4, primarily in Eagle Ford and Powder River Basin​

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - ‍now project that our oil volumes will average approximately 100,000 barrels per day for 2017 Q4​

* Chesapeake Energy - ‍Q3 production estimate hurt by operational delays, curtailments due to hurricane harvey, closed asset sales and capital allocation adjustments

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees adjusted production growth ‍​for year ending Dec 31, 2017 down 1% to up 1%

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees total absolute production ‍​for year ending Dec 31, 2017 of 194.0 mmboe - 199.0 MMBOE

* Chesapeake Energy Corp - as of September 25, 2017, sees total capital expenditures ‍​for year ending Dec 31, 2017 of $2.1 billion to $2.5 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

