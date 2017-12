Dec 1 (Reuters) - Chesapeake Utilities Corp:

* CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES - ON NOV 28, CO ENTERED INTO $40 MILLION COMMITTED UNSECURED, SHORT-TERM CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH BRANCH BANKING AND TRUST COMPANY

* CHESAPEAKE UTILITIES CORP - ‍THE NEW COMMITTED UNSECURED, SHORT-TERM CREDIT FACILITY MATURES ON OCTOBER 31, 2018- SEC FILING​