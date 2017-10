Aug 3 (Reuters) - Cheung Kong Property Holdings Ltd

* HY revenue HK$29,863 million versus HK$27,563 million

* Have declared an interim dividend for 2017 of hk$0.42 per share

* HY net profit HK$14.41 billion versus HK$8.61 billion

* Group is confident in its overall results for full year of 2017

* "Group has utilised a total of approximately HK$7 billion in share buy-backs in first half"