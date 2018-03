BRIEF-Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth And Capital Discipline

March 6 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* CHEVRON AFFIRMS CASH FLOW GROWTH AND CAPITAL DISCIPLINE

* CHEVRON CORP - INTEND TO GROW FREE CASH FLOW IN 2018 AND THEREAFTER

* CHEVRON - EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018

* CHEVRON - TENGIZ GROWTH PROJECT IN KAZAKHSTAN IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2022

* CHEVRON SAYS $18 BILLION TO $20 BILLION ANNUAL INVESTMENT RANGE PROJECTED THROUGH 2020

* CHEVRON - CO IS ADVANCING DEVELOPMENT OF UNCONVENTIONAL RESOURCES, PARTICULARLY IN U.S. PERMIAN BASIN

* CHEVRON CORP - “AS WE GENERATE SURPLUS CASH, WE WOULD EXPECT TO BE IN A POSITION TO RESUME OUR SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: