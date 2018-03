BRIEF-Chevron Issues Second Climate Report For Investors

March 1 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* CHEVRON ISSUES SECOND CLIMATE REPORT FOR INVESTORS

* CHEVRON’S REPORT EXPLAINS COMPANY’S STRATEGIC DECISION-MAKING APPROACH TO CLIMATE CHANGE RELATED RISKS

* REPORT SUMMARIZES CO’S WORK TO TEST COMPETITIVENESS OF ITS CURRENT ASSETS UNDER MULTIPLE SCENARIOS

* RESULTS IN CLIMATE REPORT SHOW CO’S PORTFOLIO IS RESILIENT IN WIDE VARIETY OF POSSIBLE SCENARIOS

* IS MAKING ITS OPERATIONS MORE ENERGY EFFICIENT, REDUCING FLARING, MANAGING METHANE EMISSIONS AND INVESTING IN LOW-CARBON TECHNOLOGIES

* RESULTS IN CLIMATE REPORT SHOW CO'S PORTFOLIO ENABLES CHEVRON TO BE FLEXIBLE IN RESPONSE TO POTENTIAL CHANGES