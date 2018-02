BRIEF-Chevron says rising oil prices squeezed Q4 refining margins by $500 mln

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* CHIEF EXECUTIVE MIKE WIRTH SAYS HIS TOP PRIORITY IS TO MAINTAIN AND GROW THE DIVIDEND

* SAYS RISING OIL PRICES SQUEEZED Q4 REFINING MARGINS BY ABOUT $500 MILLION

* SAYS TOOK $190 MILLION Q4 HIT RELATED TO REFINING, CHEMICAL PLANT DAMAGE FROM HURRICANES NATE, HARVEY

* SAYS PERMIAN WAS LARGEST CONTRIBUTOR TO RESERVE GROWTH IN 2017

* CEO WIRTH: ‘I EXPECT US TO MAINTAIN CAPITAL AND COST DISCIPLINE’

* SAYS SECOND TRAIN AT WHEATSTONE LNG SHOULD COME ONLINE Q2 2018

* CHEVRON CORP SAYS PLANS TO BOOST PERMIAN RIG COUNT THIS YEAR BY 25 PERCENT TO 20 RIGS

* SAYS HAS SIX PRESSURE PUMPING CREWS OPERATING IN PERMIAN

* CEO WIRTH: ‘I INTEND TO LEAD CHEVRON TO WIN IN ANY ENVIRONMENT’

* CEO WIRTH SAYS HE‘S ‘PLEASED’ WITH OUTLOOK FOR CASH FLOW

* CEO WIRTH SAYS BELIEVES MORE GAINS IN COST CUTTING, PERFORMANCE AND SAFETY POSSIBLE FROM IMPROVING TECHNOLOGY

* CEO WIRTH SAYS NOT SEEING EVIDENCE OF STRONG COST INFLATION ANYWHERE IN GLOBAL PORTFOLIO

* CEO WIRTH SAYS IN PERMIAN, 2/3 OF SPENDING PROTECTED BY SERVICE CONTRACTS

* CEO WIRTH SAYS AT MOST COULD SEE SINGLE DIGIT PRICE INCREASES IN PERMIAN

* CEO WIRTH: 'WE ARE NOT GOING TO ALLOW COST TO GROW AT THE RATE THAT PRODUCTION IS GROWING'