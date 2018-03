March 6 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp:

* SEES 2018 CASH GENERATION OF ABOUT $14 BILLION

* SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PERCENT ‍​- PRESENTATION

* SEES PROCEEDS FROM ASSET SALES OF $5 BILLION – $10 BILLION THROUGH 2020 - PRESENTATION

* SEES UPSTREAM CASH MARGIN GROWS $1–2/BBL THROUGH 2020

* SEES LNG MARKET OVERSUPPLY IN MID-TERM

* SAYS WITH RESPECT TO GLOBAL LNG DEMAND, EXPECT SUPPLY GAP DEVELOPING AROUND 2025

* SEES PERMIAN UNCONVENTIONAL YE 2022 PRODUCTION OF 650 MBOED Source text: (bit.ly/2I8U9Uo) Further company coverage: