March 8 (Reuters) - Chew’s Group Ltd:

* ‍CO TO SELL ALL OF ISSUED AND PAID-UP SHARES IN CAPITAL OF CAPL, CESPL, CGIPL AND CGMPL TO HL PLUS​

* ‍DEAL FOR S$11 MILLION

* ‍PROPOSED DISPOSAL EXPECTED TO RESULT IN A LOSS OF APPROXIMATELY S$1.4 MILLION​