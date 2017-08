June 21 (Reuters) - GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG:

* CHIEF RETAIL OFFICER NORBERT STEINKE HAS RESIGNED FROM MANAGING BOARD OF GERRY WEBER INTERNATIONAL AG AT HIS OWN REQUEST

* HIS RESPONSIBILITIES IN MANAGING BOARD AS CHIEF RETAIL OFFICE WILL BE SHARED BY REMAINING TWO BOARD MEMBERS, NAMELY RALF WEBER (CEO) AND DAVID FRINK (CFO) ON AN INTERIM BASIS