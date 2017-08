June 15(Reuters) - Chikaranomoto Holdings Co Ltd

* Says it and its Singapore-based consolidated subsidiary CHIKARANOMOTO GLOBAL HOLDINGS PTE.LTD. plans to sell entire shares (30 percent stake) of a Hong Kong-based firm IPPUDO HONG KONG COMPANY LIMITED to a Hong Kong-based firm MEI MEI COMPANY LIMITED, for HK$22.2 million (316 million yen)

* Transaction date in late July

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/773mFe

