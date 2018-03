BRIEF-Children's Hospital Of Philadelphia Foundation To Engage In Dialogue With Spark Therapeutics To Be Allowed To Designate At Least 1 Board Member

March 9 (Reuters) - Spark Therapeutics Inc:

* CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION - TO ENGAGE IN DIALOGUE WITH SPARK THERAPEUTICS TO BE ALLOWED TO DESIGNATE AT LEAST 1 BOARD MEMBER

* ‍CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION​ - PLANS TO EXPRESS CONCERNS WITH SPARK’S CORPORATE GOVERNANCE PRACTICES IN ONGOING DIALOGUE

* THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PERCENT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 - SEC FILING

* CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION - TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING

* CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION - NOT YET DECIDED HOW IT WILL VOTE ITS SHARES AT SPARK THERAPEUTICS' 2018 STOCKHOLDERS MEETING Source text: [bit.ly/2FnWtsT] Further company coverage: