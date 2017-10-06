FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chile antitrust regulator approves Advent's purchase of Enjoy stake
#Financials
October 6, 2017 / 5:32 PM / 15 days ago

BRIEF-Chile antitrust regulator approves Advent's purchase of Enjoy stake

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) -

** Chile antitrust regulator approves U.S. private equity fund Advent International’s purchase of stake in casino and hotel operator Enjoy, the company said Friday in note to securities regulator

** Enjoy is largest entertainment company in Chile, with 39 percent of the market

** Company operates 10 casinos and hotels in Chile, Argentina, Uruguay and Colombia

** Chile’s Martinez family, owner of 57 percent of Enjoy, pledged not to exercise preferential rights in capital increase

** Deadline for the operation to close is mid-March 2018

** Enjoy shares on Santiago stock exchange flat at 57 pesos($0.0901) on Friday ($1 = 632.8000 Chilean pesos) (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta; Writing by Luc Cohen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
