Jan 8 (Reuters) - China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd :

* ‍ FY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE TO OWNERS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY HK$3 BILLION​

* CHINA AGRI-INDUSTRIES - EXPECTED RESULT AS GROUP COMPLETED DISPOSALS & RECOGNISED ONE-OFF GAIN OF ABOUT HK$0.9 BILLION