Jan 8 (Reuters) - China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd :

* ‍WANG QINGRONG HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR​

* ‍SHI BO HAS TENDERED HIS RESIGNATION AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY​

* ‍DONG WEI, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF COMPANY, APPOINTED AS CHAIRMAN​

* YU XUBO CEASED TO BE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD​

* ‍DONG WEI ALSO CEASED TO BE DEPUTY MANAGING DIRECTOR​

* ‍WANG QINGRONG HAS ALSO BEEN APPOINTED AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF CO