Oct 23 (Reuters) - China Agri-industries Holdings Ltd

* Unit full extent to dispose Cofco Biofuel And Cofco Biochemical For HK$8.58 Billion​

* As part of use of proceeds from disposal co proposes special dividend between HK$0.20 and HK$0.30 per share​

* ‍Disposal estimated to have one-off unaudited gain of about HK$1.09 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: